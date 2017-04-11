11 April 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: I Want to Lift Flames On FIFA Rankings - RVG

By Andrew Ndhlovu

Lilongwe — The new flames coach Ronny Van Geneugden has promised to lift National Team standing on the FIFA rankings.

He was quoted during an interview with MBCTV on Sunday at Chiwembe training ground.

Geneugden said the currently FIFA ranking in which Malawi is need to be improved for the better and this could be done if we put much efforts in winning more games.

The coach said he wants to build the team to enable it have an identity style of play.

"Football on the ground is the way you play and how supporters appreciate it. When you talk about the game of football it is all about getting the results and that is what I want for the flames," Geneugden told MBCTV.

He said he would want to bring a playing style which can yield results for the national team.

"I want every player who will be selected for the national duties to fight for a place and get desirable results. Am not going to pick individuals just because of their names, I want players who are committed to play for national team," Geneugden challenged.

He added that he is expecting to have a well organised team taking advantage of his philosophy kind of play which he is going to use and put in place.

The National team is currently on position 100 on FIFA rankings released on April 2017 and the first assignment for the new coach is on April 21, 2017 where they will play away against Madagascar in the CHAN qualifiers.

