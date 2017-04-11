Tanzania: Roma, Three Colleagues Found Bruised - Lawyer

Photo: Roma Mkatoliki

Roma Mkatoliki.

Dar es Salaam — Hip hop star Ibrahim Musa a.k.a Roma Mkatoliki and his three colleagues who went missing on Wednesday evening after a suspected abduction were yesterday found alive in undisclosed locations and circumstances.

Speaking from Mwananyamala Referral Hospital where he and the three had been taken for treatment, Roma said: "I thank Tanzanians for their support. I'm well but I can't talk more for now. I'm waiting for police procedures."

He promised to hold a press conference tomorrow and divulge details.

By noon yesterday, Dar es Salaam Special Zone police commander Simon Sirro told the press that the whereabouts of Roma and his colleagues was unknown.

However, about an hour later, it came to light that the artistes had been found and were at the Oysterbay Police Station. However, journalists were barred from interviewing them and by 6pm, Roma's lawyer Peter Kibatala said police had interrogated his client and were about to record a statement.

Family members and fellow artistes also rushed to the police station upon receiving the information of their finding, but were also not allowed to see them. By 7pm the artistes left the station under the police escort and were taken to Mwananyamala Hospital for checkup.

Another lawyer representing them, Mr Jebra Kambole, had earlier told the press that Roma complained of sharp pains in his hand and was also limping.

At the hospital, Mr Kambole told journalists: "They all complained of pains and bruises. They are traumatised and we have brought them to undergo further checkup and receive medication." But police did not give details about where Roma and his colleagues were found and how they reached the police station. Even their advocates were still kept in the dark.

"We only learnt of the development on social media. We're as well wondering how they made their way to Oyster Bay Police Station. Police are yet to tell us but it seems it was at the exact time when commander Sirro was holding his press conference," said Mr Kambole.

Roma and his colleagues were picked up by unidentified people at Tongwe Studios in Masaki on Wednesday.

According to studio owner Junior Makame, alias J-Mada, he received a call from an eyewitness at 7pm on Wednesday informing him that people dressed in civilian clothes had raided the studios and took Roma and his three colleagues.

They also took some musical instruments and sped away in a Toyota Noah with civilian number plates.