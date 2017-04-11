Uganda: Stella Nyanzi, the Vulgar Activist, Takes On the Pair-of-Buttocks-in-Chief

Stella Nyanzi does not care who she offends. The Ugandan academic's scathing, searing critiques of her government are crude and vulgar, and have shocked the conservative sensibilities of polite society in Uganda. But they work, and her recent arrest proves it.



#PairOfButtocks was trending on Twitter on Monday, and it was all Stella Nyanzi's fault.

On Friday night, academic and activist Nyanzi gave a speech to the Rotary Fellowship in Kampala, Uganda's capital. On her way home, she was arrested.

No one was surprised.

For months, Nyanzi has been ratcheting up her criticism of the Ugandan government, especially President Yoweri Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni. In today's Uganda, that's a dangerous game to play.

Nyanzi is a prominent academic with a history of political protest. Infamously, she stripped half-naked on live television to protest her eviction from her office at Makerere University, where she was allegedly in breach of departmental policy. She is also, on the side, an author of erotic fiction.

But it was her campaign over the last few months to provide free sanitary pads to Ugandan schoolgirls that really put her in the government's crosshairs.

First, she was dismissed from Makerere University for...