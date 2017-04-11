10 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: KDF Soldiers Kill 15 Shabaab Terrorists in Dawn Attack

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Jeff Angote/The Nation
Kenya Defence Forces soldiers maintain security in Somalia on February 11, 2017.
By Dennis Odunga

Fifteen Al-Shabaab terrorists are the latest casualties in the ongoing Kenya Defence Forces-Amisom operation in Somalia that left many more injured.

According to a press statement from the KDF, the terrorists met their death today at dawn at a camp four kilometres West of Catamaa, approximately 104 kilometres from the border town of El wak, Gedo region, following a well-organised attack on their camp.

Military spokesman Joseph Owuoth said "KDF Amisom detachment from a nearby location engaged the terrorists using artillery and mortar fire and successfully destroyed the terrorists' camp".

Colonel Owuoth assured Kenyans that operations against Shabaab will continue "until all the terrorists are eliminated to ensure that locals continue to enjoy peace and security".

The KDF soldiers operating under the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) have in the last few months conducted heavy attacks on the terrorists, which left them with many casualties.

Over the weekend, the Al-Shabaab terrorists were forced to execute some of their members whom they believed could be 'enemies from within' who were leaking secrets of their operations to the Amisom.

On Saturday, KDF killed the group's commander (Bashe Nure Hassan) as troops moved to protect a camp occupied by Somalia National Army in Kuday.

KILLING CIVILIANS

He was killed alongside one of his lieutenants.

Kenya first deployed soldiers in Somalia in October 2011 in Operation Linda Nchi before they were amalgamated into Amisom the following year.

The Al-Qaeda affiliate at times has retaliated by targeting civilians in Kenya, causing death and injuries.

The worst attacks were the raid at Garissa University in which 147 people died including students and security officers and the death of 71 shoppers at Westgate mall.

Kenya

Australian Man Asks Nairobi Court to Speed Up Sodomy Case

An Australian man who was four years ago accused of sodomy wants a speedy hearing and determination of the case facing… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.