Kenya: KDF Soldiers Kill 15 Shabaab Terrorists in Dawn Attack

Photo: Jeff Angote/The Nation

Kenya Defence Forces soldiers maintain security in Somalia on February 11, 2017.

Fifteen Al-Shabaab terrorists are the latest casualties in the ongoing Kenya Defence Forces-Amisom operation in Somalia that left many more injured.

According to a press statement from the KDF, the terrorists met their death today at dawn at a camp four kilometres West of Catamaa, approximately 104 kilometres from the border town of El wak, Gedo region, following a well-organised attack on their camp.

Military spokesman Joseph Owuoth said "KDF Amisom detachment from a nearby location engaged the terrorists using artillery and mortar fire and successfully destroyed the terrorists' camp".

Colonel Owuoth assured Kenyans that operations against Shabaab will continue "until all the terrorists are eliminated to ensure that locals continue to enjoy peace and security".

The KDF soldiers operating under the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) have in the last few months conducted heavy attacks on the terrorists, which left them with many casualties.

Over the weekend, the Al-Shabaab terrorists were forced to execute some of their members whom they believed could be 'enemies from within' who were leaking secrets of their operations to the Amisom.

On Saturday, KDF killed the group's commander (Bashe Nure Hassan) as troops moved to protect a camp occupied by Somalia National Army in Kuday.

KILLING CIVILIANS

He was killed alongside one of his lieutenants.

Kenya first deployed soldiers in Somalia in October 2011 in Operation Linda Nchi before they were amalgamated into Amisom the following year.

The Al-Qaeda affiliate at times has retaliated by targeting civilians in Kenya, causing death and injuries.

The worst attacks were the raid at Garissa University in which 147 people died including students and security officers and the death of 71 shoppers at Westgate mall.