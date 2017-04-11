10 April 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Two-Week-Old Baby Dies After Mother Dumps Him At Boyfriend's Door-Step

A two-week-old infant died last week after its mother allegedly dumped him at the door-step of her boyfriend house.

Nqobizitha Muchabigwa, 20, allegedly dumped the baby at Clever Ncube's house in Mtapa.

According to reports Ncube had refused to marry Muchabigwa, telling her that he had a wife in the rural areas and could only take care of the baby.

Muchabigwa later dumped the baby at the house and ran away. Neighbours discovered the tot and phoned Ncube who rushed home from work.

Ncube found the tot lying conscious at the door-step of his house before rushing him to hospital where the baby was pronounced dead on arrival.

Acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector, Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident and said a manhunt has since been launched for Muchabigwa.

