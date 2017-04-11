University of Malawi Medical Students Association (UMMSA) Saturday conducted sensitizations campaigns in Blantyre aimed at informing Malawians about improved health care.

UMMSA President, Parth Patel said in an interview they felt duty bound to sensitize people about different organizations that offer health care in the country including information about different diseases.

"We have divided ourselves into many stations and each station has different objectives as to how hospitals operate and integrate with other non medical organizations. Moreover, we are telling the public about what they need to do to access improved health care," he said.

The UMMSA President added that the activities being conducted across Blantyre are meant to raise funds which will be used in procuring medical equipment for hospitals in the city in order for them to offer better services to their patients.

The President of College of Medicine Medical Students Association (COMSA) Bwanali Mphoka said the event is important to the public because it will give them; clear insight of how medical services are important to them, including aspects of treatment and monitoring of diseases.

"For instance, people need to know that all cancers are preventable, all cancers are curable and all cancers are fatal. We are publicizing the profession and exposing our roles in hospitals; we are also having fundraising so that we could raise money and buy medical equipment that we use in laboratories," he said.

During the sensitization campaigns, UMMSA was also checking people's Blood Pressure at its various stations among other activities.