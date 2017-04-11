Burundi: Security Undermined in Some Areas of Burundi At Weekend

On 9 April at 20: 30 in the evening, an armed group ambushed a transportation vehicle going from Bujumbura city council to Gatumba zone of Bujumbura Province. Residents of the locality say they heard shootings but they did not know what was happening. "The troublemakers wanted to steal the passengers' goods", says a resident of the area.

Pierre Nkurikiye, the spokesperson for the police says a woman was injured due to the shootings in her belly while another man fainted and two other people were abducted. "The troublemakers firstly shot the wheels of the vehicle but thanks to the intervention of the security forces working around, the damage was not serious", says the police spokesperson.

Nkurikiye says the investigations are in progress to identify the authors. He called upon the population to collaborate with the security forces if they notice any suspected people in their areas. "They must remain vigilant and denounce any suspicious act given that some troublemakers are sheltered by their neighbors", he says. In addition, he says, the ambush shows that some people are still in possession of illegal weapons.

In the night of 9 April, armed individuals carried out an attack in Rutegama Commune of Gitega central province. They targeted people who were returning from work. The police spokesperson said a grenade was thrown and killed one person while it injured another person. The criminals allegedly stole from their victims a sum of BIF 500 thousands. Three people were arrested for the investigation.

In the night of 8 April, armed men made an attack in Gihanga Commune of Bubanza western province of the country.

Residents of the locality reported that three shopkeepers from village 6 were robbed of their goods before being abducted. The police reported that four thieves were killed. Several arrests were also reported. The troublemakers who conducted the attack would have retreated into the Rukoko Natural Reserve.