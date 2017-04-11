Sudan: Minister of Intl Cooperation Praises Japan's Efforts in Various Fields

Khartoum — The Minister of International Cooperation Osman Ahmed Fadl Wash has praised the State of Japan's great efforts in assisting Sudan during the past years in various development, technical and logistic fields.

This came during a meeting, at his office of the ministry Monday, with the Head of the Team on the Accession of Sudan to the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva the Japanese Ambassador Kwana Ruski, in the presence of the Sudan Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva Ambassador Dr. Mustafa Osman Ismail, the National Negotiator for Sudan Accession to WTO Dr. Hassan Ahmed Taha and the Secretary General of the Secretariat General for Sudan's Accession to the World Trade Organization Dr. Yassin Issa as well as the Ambassador of the State of Japan in Khartoum.

Dr. Taha said, in a press statement after the meeting that, the head of the Japanese team affirmed during the meeting that Sudan has made a an excellent stride, adding that all the submitted technical working papers were at a high level required for entering the organization, adding that the next period necessitates focusing on fulfilling the required obligations until Sudan completes its entry. He emphasized that Sudan has provided valuable work and from all the members deserves to be crowned by the accession of Sudan in December, the date of Sudan's entry into the World Trade Organization.

Dr. Taha added that the visit of Ambassador Kwana at this time affirms the political support required for the steps needed to mobilize support for Sudan to enter the organization.

Dr. Taha revealed that the United States has shown positive signs on Sudan's entry into the WTO, stressing that it will not object to the entry of Sudan, explaining that they expressed their satisfaction with the progress made by Sudan in the reforms required in this regard.