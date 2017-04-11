Sudan: MFA Welcomes Troika Statement On Corridors for Delivery of Humanitarian Assistance

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday welcomed a statement by the Troika group, namely USA, UK and Norway, on the opening of more corridors for the delivery of relief to needy people in south Sudan.

The Troika on April the 6th issued a statement in which it welcomed the decision by the government of the Sudan to reopen border crossing point for the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the needy people in south Sudan who are affected by the ongoing civil strife there and which resulted lack of food and famine

Troika also commnded the Sudan for hosting over 360 thousands refugees from south Sudan on Sudan soil and which |Khartoum coupled by providing assistance to the needy from its strategic reserve.

The statement said the government while welcoming the Troika statement, is morally committed towards the people of south Sudan.

The statement reiterated the position of the government of the Sudan to continue its effort until stability, and security have been fully resorted in south Sudan.