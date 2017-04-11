10 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: MFA Welcomes Troika Statement On Corridors for Delivery of Humanitarian Assistance

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday welcomed a statement by the Troika group, namely USA, UK and Norway, on the opening of more corridors for the delivery of relief to needy people in south Sudan.

The Troika on April the 6th issued a statement in which it welcomed the decision by the government of the Sudan to reopen border crossing point for the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the needy people in south Sudan who are affected by the ongoing civil strife there and which resulted lack of food and famine

Troika also commnded the Sudan for hosting over 360 thousands refugees from south Sudan on Sudan soil and which |Khartoum coupled by providing assistance to the needy from its strategic reserve.

The statement said the government while welcoming the Troika statement, is morally committed towards the people of south Sudan.

The statement reiterated the position of the government of the Sudan to continue its effort until stability, and security have been fully resorted in south Sudan.

Sudan

SPLM-N Internal Strife, the Chance for Renewal

The Sudanese government’s chief negotiator in peace talks with the rebel Sudan People’s Liberation… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.