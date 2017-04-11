Sudan: Foreign Minister Receives WTO Delegation

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour received, Monday, at his office, the Head of the Negotiation Team work of the World Trade Organization (WTO) concerning Sudan joining to the organization, Mr. Kuwana in the presence of the National Negotiator , Hassan Ahmed Taha, Sudan Ambassador to Switzerland's and Sudan Representative to WTO, Dr. Mustafa Osman Ismail.

The minister expressed Sudan thank to the Head of the teamwork for the assistances he extended to Sudan Negotiation Team during the meetings of the fourth round which held , in Geneva, last Feb.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kuwana briefed the minister on his teamwork efforts concerning Sudan joining to the WTO.