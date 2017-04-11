Sudan: Al-Basher to Start Kuwait Visit Tomorrow, Tuesday

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher will start, tomorrow, Tuesday, a two day-visit to Kuwait in response to an invitation extended by the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh , Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

SUNA learnt that a summit will be held, in the Kuwaiti Capital between Al-Basher and the Amir of Kuwait besides joint bilateral meetings in the presence of the ministers of the two sides to review the Sudanese-Kuwaiti relations.

President Al-Basher will be accompanied by Minister of Presidency, Dr. Fadl Abdulla Fadl, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Badr Edeen Mahmoud in addition to the Minister of Water Resources, Electricity and Dams, Mutaz Musa.

Observers indicated to the importance of the visit that it comes in a time that Sudan witnesses economic recovery following the partial lifting of the US economic sanctions imposed on the country, pointing out that the State of Kuwait has contributed a lot to the services and development projects in Eastern Sudan after the signing of the East Sudan Peace Agreement.