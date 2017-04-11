10 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Informed On Progress of Work At Mining Field

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman has hot acquainted with progress of work at m8ining field and social responsibility of companies.

Minister of Minerals, Dr Ahmed Mohamed Al-Karuri said in press statements following his meeting with the Vice-President of the Republic in the Republican Palace, Monday, affirmed commitment of companies operating in mining field to their social responsibilities towards local communities and to stick to accredited measures and standards.

The Minister said that Sudan was not exception in using chemical substances in extraction of gold.

Sudan

SPLM-N Internal Strife, the Chance for Renewal

The Sudanese government’s chief negotiator in peace talks with the rebel Sudan People’s Liberation… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.