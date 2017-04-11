Sudan: Hassabo Informed On Progress of Work At Mining Field

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman has hot acquainted with progress of work at m8ining field and social responsibility of companies.

Minister of Minerals, Dr Ahmed Mohamed Al-Karuri said in press statements following his meeting with the Vice-President of the Republic in the Republican Palace, Monday, affirmed commitment of companies operating in mining field to their social responsibilities towards local communities and to stick to accredited measures and standards.

The Minister said that Sudan was not exception in using chemical substances in extraction of gold.