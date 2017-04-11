Sudan: Vice-President Chairs Meeting of Higher Council for Food Security

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman presided over , Monday in the Republican Palace meeting of the Higher Council for Food Security.

Minister of Agriculture, Professor Ibrahim Al-Dekhairi said in press statements , that the meeting discussed document of policies presented by the High Committee.

He added the meeting agreed further review for the document and formed a panel to study the document and make observations prior to submitted to meeting of the Higher Council for Food Security next week.

Prof. Al-Dekhairi stressed that document would be a guideline for achievement of food security.