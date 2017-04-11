South Africa: Campaign to Get Travelers, Drivers Ready for Easter Weekend

Pretoria — As millions of South Africans get ready for the Easter holiday, transport officials will conduct road safety education, awareness and law enforcement activities at Wanderers taxi rank in the Johannesburg CBD today.

The rank is one of the busiest in the country, serving as a daily departure and arrival point for thousands of South Africans. Wanderers is the base for taxis operating across Southern Africa to countries such as Malawi, Swaziland, Maputo, Botswana, Namibia and Lesotho. The rank also houses domestic operators of long distance destinations, which travel to all provinces in the country.

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi and his deputy, Sindisiwe Chikunga, will lead today's activities. They will start with a walkabout from the nearby Park Station and bus terminal, where they will interact with commuters. They will then proceed to Wanderers.

Their visit to the long distance terminals forms part of the Department of Transport's 2017 Easter Road Safety Campaign.

"The aim of the Minister and Deputy Minister's visit is to drive road safety education, awareness and enforcement ahead of the long weekend. Their activities will focus on passengers, specifically on their role of being alert, active participants throughout their journey and watch out for symptoms of fatigue on their drivers.

"The passenger's role is to ensure that the driver does not use the mobile phone and does not take alcohol whilst driving," the Department of Transport said.