South Africa: April 7, 2017 - the Day Middle-Class Apathy Died in South Africa

opinion

There has to be something seriously abnormal for middle-class South Africans to self-mobilise around the country and take to the streets in the numbers and manner experienced on 7 April. And while it was the seriousness of one man's action - his lack of meaningful explanation for his removal of the Finance Minister and his Deputy - that triggered the public's anger, it was the size and swift response of society's solidarity that took the nation and those in authority by surprise.

The message was clear, use your presidential prerogative wisely and rationally, but always in the interests of the people. Do so irrationally and in a manner that takes your people for fools, and you may trigger the uprising you don't need. It did not take much for the people to see how "Club Presidentia" was able to pull their stray cats back into line, after one quick meeting to remind them of who had the power over whom.

The pathetic public apology that ensued was only surpassed by the pain and suffering the dissenting trio must have experienced from the "morality bypass" they had undergone. "Apologies accepted my subjects, now potter off and don't stray far from the...