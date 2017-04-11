Nigeria: Maikaba Happy With Big Win Over Kano Pillars

The Technical Adviser of Akwa United FC, Coach Abdul Maikaba is presently in cloud nine following his team's big win at Kano Pillars FC on Sunday.

The 'promise keepers' pulled a surprise 1-0 victory over the former Nigerian champions in their NPFL week 18 encounter decided at the Sani Abacha stadium Kano.

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, the former Wikki Tourists coach described the win over his home club as one of the biggest victories in his coaching career.

He said the victory did not come to him as a surprise because he knows his players have the capacity to rise to such occasions.

Maikaba maintained that only players with indomitable spirits would withstand the pressure that his boys faced at the jam-packed Sani Abacha stadium.

He said, "This is a big win for us. I am very happy with the performance of my players. There was tension before and during the match but they remain focused.

"It is not easy to get such a result in Kano. That is my home and I have worked there before so I knew what we would face. It is one of the biggest victories in my career.

"I took time to psyche my players not to panic but play their normal game. So in as much as the pressure we faced was suffocating, my players did not waver."

Maikaba also attributed the club's resurgence to the unflinching support and show of confidence in the technical crew by the chairman of the club, Mr Paul Bassey.

He said even as they did not start strongly, the chairman never lost faith in him and his assistants and the results are beginning to come for the team.

"I want to attribute our upward movement to our chairman, Paul Bassey. He did not put us under pressure even when we were not getting the right results.

"We are only paying him for the show of confidence in us. We are not going to get carried away," he said.

Maikaba who refused to comment much on the fracas that ensued after the match in Kano said hooliganism should not be allowed to return to the NPFL.