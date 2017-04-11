11 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Opposition Parties - We're Together Until Zuma Goes

By Greg Nicolson

In an unprecedented show of unity, all but two opposition parties will march on the Union Buildings on Wednesday calling for President Jacob Zuma to be recalled. The demonstration is a backdrop to the motion of no confidence vote in Zuma next Tuesday. It hangs in the balance as the Constitutional Court is set to hear an application for ANC MPs to be allowed to vote in secret.

"We want Jacob Zuma to resign!" blared an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member outside Pretoria train station on Monday. "All people who love South Africa, who want to have a beautiful South Africa, must go to Church Square on Wednesday!" The party's regional deputy chairperson, Moafrika Mabogwana, said the message to mobilise was simple: "Fellow South Africans must stop commenting from their Twitter and lounge rooms and come and march with us."

Opposition parties are ramping up pressure on the ANC to act against President Jacob Zuma, uniting in a campaign calling for his removal. The first event is a "national day of action" on Wednesday. It follows marches across the country last week in which at least 60,000 people took to the streets demanding Zuma be removed from...

