Ex-Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi (left) with billionaire Flavio Briatore during a past visit in Malindi (file photo).

Kenya emerged as the third most preferred travel destination by the High Net-Worth Individuals (NHWI) in Africa last year, beating world famous Mauritius and Seychelles.

The Afrasia New World Wealth report released on Monday indicates that Kenya hosted 4,000 multi-millionaires last year while Morocco accommodated 5,000 and South Africa 15,000. Botswana tied with Kenya in the third position.

According to the report, multi-millionaires are individuals with net assets of Sh1 billion ($10 million).

Maasai Mara and Nairobi remained the most preferred spots for the super-rich going on holiday, the survey said due to the safari experiences that both places have on offer.

Cottar's 1920s Safari Camp in Maasai Mara was the most popular safari lodge for the HNWI visiting Kenya and fifth in Africa.

Other top safari lodges on the continent were Ngorongoro Crater Lodge in Tanzania, Ngala Tented Camp and Savanna both in South Africa and Royal Livingstone in Zambia.

Wildlife safaris was the most popular hobby for HNWIs in Africa last year, followed by golf, cycling, art collecting, horse riding, tennis, skiing (overseas), collecting cars, fly-fishing and collecting watches.

Kenya is famous globally for the wildlife safaris and the wildebeest migration explaining why the Maasai Mara has in the past remained a prominent travel destination for the super-rich.

"Wildlife safaris were the most popular pastime for African HNWIs in 2016. Notably, over the past few years cycling and car collecting have become more popular, whilst golf, tennis and horses have become less popular among African HNWIs," read the report.

Famous travel spots in South Africa were Cape Town, Johannesburg, Umhlanga, Durban, Paarl, Franschoek, Stellenbosch and Kruger Park.

Others found in the rest of Africa were Uganda's Bwindi Forest, Virunga Mountains, Tanzania's Serengeti, Botswana's Okavango Swamps, Zambia's Livingstone, Egypt's Sharm El Sheik and Morocco's Marrakech and Casablanca.

La Mamounia (Morocco), Four Seasons (Seychelles), Lost City and Sun City, The Beverley Hills, 12 Apostles Hotel and Spa (all found in South Africa) emerged as the top five most popular hotels in Africa.