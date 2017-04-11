Sudan: General Saleh Briefed On Efforts Exerted to Join Sudan to WTO

Khartoum — The First Vice-President and National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh was briefed, Monday, on the efforts being exerted to join Sudan to the World Trade Organization (WTO) .

This came when the Prime Minister met, Monday, at his office, in the Council of Ministers, the Head of the Negotiation Team for Sudan Joining to the WTO, Ambassador, Kuwana, in the presence of Minister of International Cooperation, Osman Ahmed Fadl Waash and Sudan Ambassador to Geneva, Dr. Mustafa Osman Ismail.

Minister of International Cooperation said in press statement that the Prime Minister has affirmed Sudan keenness to join the WTO while the Head of the Teamwork confirmed the importance of Sudan joining to the organization.