10 April 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Three Killed in Tribal Clash in Central Darfur

Um Dukhun — At least three Misseriya tribesmen were killed in a clash with Salamat in Um Dukhun in Central Darfur on Sunday. The clash was triggered by the theft of 36 goats from Maraya village, 20 kilometres east of Um Dukhun town, a listener told Radio Dabanga.

"A Misseriya search posse to trace the stolen goats, and though they did not find the animals, they managed to capture two of the thieves who turned out to be Salamat tribesmen.

"On Sunday, the search team went out again, but this time they were ambushed by a large group of Salamat gunmen. They came from the area of Kabar with the purpose of freeing their fellow tribesmen who were captured by the Salamat. In the ensuing fire-fight, three Misseriya, among them an omda, were killed," he said.

Sudan

