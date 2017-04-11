South Africa: Zim-Cape Town Awards On This Weekend

The 3rd Edition of the Cape Town Zimbabwe Excellence Awards 2017 explodes this Saturday in the Mother City with several businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals being honoured. The awards ceremony will be held at Kelvin Grove Conference Centre in Newlands, Cape Town.

The awards seek to recognise, acknowledge and celebrate Zimbabwean individuals and companies that are pushing boundaries and chasing their dreams in South Africa.

The annual awards are organised by Shamstone Production and Entertainment.

Spokesperson for the awards, Charlene Dhliwayo said in a statement the awards have increased from the initial seven categories in 2015 to 12 this year.

The organisers also received an unprecedented 320 nominations.

"These category numbers reflect as proof that the awards have become more inclusive and have broaden the recognition of initiatives by Zimbabweans in the South African community," Dhliwayo said.

The awards seek to showcase the efforts, abilities and perseverance by Zimbabweans flying both the local and South African flags high -- thereby influencing global recognition for their hard work and determination, pushing for full solidarity and unity in a foreign land.

"The idea is mainly to encourage a spirit of togetherness and recognition and mostly for motivation and inspiration to the rest of the community.

"We should embrace each other, support each other and embrace diversity and unity, only then we can emancipate ourselves," she said.

Zimbabwe's Cape Town consular general Mr Bonface Mugobogobo is the guest of honour.

"We also welcome this year a youthful delegation to grace the awards ceremony led by Mr Brian Mudimu, vice chairperson Youth Development and Empowerment at the National Business Council of Zimbabwe."

Mr Mudimu was named one of the youngest influential leaders in Zimbabwe. He will deliver a speech on entrepreneurship and opportunities available for investment in Zimbabwe.

Besides the awards ceremony, there will be lots' of entertainment on the cards.

"Our MC this year is Floridah Mapeto who is going to be partnering Cape Town DJ Morgan Chasara aka Morgan Stitch. This will be the first time for Floridah to be hosting the event since busting on the social media scene where she commands a lot of followers and she said she is as enthusiastic and excited as the rest of us.

"If you are in Cape Town, you don't wanna miss this event. It's going to be a night with lots of entertainment and networking," Dhliwayo said.

Further details are available on Facebook page -- Cape Town Zimbabwe Excellence Awards -- and the event website www.zimexcellenceawards.com. Some of the partners to the awards include Mukuru Money Transfer, Zororo Phumlani, Steward Bank, Maps Graphics, Uhuru Training, Ruziwo Cambridge, Impress Clothing, Shamstone Production, Bra Stu Driving School, Wakati Trust, Zuriey Web Solutions, Av Studios, Manlee Construction and IMB.