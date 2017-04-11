Kenya: Ze Maria Targets Treble As Gor Go Top

Nairobi — Gor Mahia head coach Jose Marcelo Ferreira believes the side has enough quality to go for a treble, but concedes it will not be a walk in the park as the Kenyan Premier League has become more competitive this season.

Gor went top of the standings after the round four matches this weekend following a hard fought 1-0 win over Kakamega Homeboyz in Nakuru.

"It will be very hard this year because many teams are playing well; but we are Gor Mahia and we have to try to win. We have taken one trophy this year but we have another three to play and we will try to take them to give to our fans," the Brazilian tactician told Capital Sport.

He believes one of his strengths this season is the availability of depth and a squad with better quality compared to last season, something he believes will be the backbone of their campaign.

"This year our level is a bit higher. We have good players and all of them want to play and this is a good problem for me because of competition in the group," the tactician noted.

K'Ogalo who were coming off a 2-1 loss against Western Stima in Kisumu the previous weekend were made to sweat by Homeboyz before Meddie Kagere stepped off the bench to hit the winner in the 70th minute.

It was the first loss for the Kakamega based side this season and head coach Mike Mururi was left frustrated especially with the officiating, but was pleased with how his side played.

- Posta up to second -

Elsewhere, Posta Rangers climbed to second, remaining unbeaten after four matches with their solitary goal win over Western Stima, the match also being played in Nakuru.

It wasn't the best performance from the mailmen, but still it was enough to get them over the line and Omollo who won the Premier League title with Tusker back in 2011 is already salivating and the prospect of a second title.

In the current Posta squad coincidentally, he has six players who were part of his Tusker title winning squad in 2011.

Charles Odette, Luke Ochieng and Jockins Atudo were in defence, Jerry Santo and Joseph Mbugi in defence while Dennis Mukaisi was in attack. Moses Otieno was also part of his team though he moved to Tusker in mid season.

"Probably, there might be some good luck with that. But what I can say is that I think we have one of the best squads in the Kenyan Premier League. These are players with experience and they have stayed together for a while so it is a gelled unit," Omollo said.

On his side's title credentials; "Our target is to do better than last season where we finished fourth. That only means making it into the top three. If we get to win the title, then that's a bonus."

- Ulinzi thwarts Bandari -

Ulinzi Stars is the only other team yet to taste defeat this season apart from Posta.

The soldiers who have a match at hand won 2-1 against Bandari on Sunday to perch at seventh on the log.

Head coach Benjamin Nyangweso is however not sitting easy despite the win and wants to see his side grind consistent results.

"We played better against Bandari and I can see we are gathering up some pace. Our problem has been finishing but there's some improvement. We have to continue getting these results and a match at a time, we will achieve our targets," the tactician said.

Bandari FC tactician Paul Nkata tasted defeat for the first time this season, having led the side to two wins and one draw in his first three competitive matches in charge.

- AFC humbled in Kisumu -

At the same time, AFC Leopards' perfect start to the season was pricked right in the middle after a 2-0 loss at the hands of Chemelil Sugar in Kisumu.

It wasn't a surprise result, not only because Chemelil has lost to Ingwe only once in the last decade, but the 13-time champions were suffering from fatigue having made the long journey to Kisumu right after a midweek match against Ulinzi in Machakos.

The result sees Stewart Hall's men drop to sixth on the standings while Chemelil pop up to fourth.

In other matches played over the weekend, defending champions Tusker FC picked up a point after Sofapaka managed to claw back to a 2-2 draw in Thika. Tusker moved a single spot up to 14th while Batoto ba Mungu who have not lost in their three previous matches dropped a spot down to fifth.

- Sharks win at last -

In Sudi, Kariobangi Sharks shocked hosts Nzoia Sugar, picking their first win of the season with a 2-0 result. Sharks who beat Nzoia at the same venue last season in the National Super League to earn promotion to the top tier moved to 16th with the win.

Their fellow newbies Zoo Kericho continued with their struggle, losing a fourth match in succession after a 1-0 loss at the hands of Thika United. Apart from failing to pick a single point as yet, the Kericho based side is also yet to score a goal.

KPL Weekend results

Saturday: Nakumatt FC 0 Sony Sugar 0, Gor Mahia 1 Kakamega Homeboyz 0 (Afraha Stadium), Muhoroni Youth 0 Mathare United 0 (Muhoroni Complex).

Sunday: Sofapaka 2 Tusker 2 FC, Thika United 1 Zoo Kericho 0 (Thika Stadium), Nzoia United 0 Kariobangi Sharks 2 (Sudi Stadium), Chemelil Sugar 2 AFC Leopards 0 (Moi Stadium Kisumu), Posta Rangers 1 Western Stima 0, Ulinzi Stars 2 Bandari 1 (Afraha Stadium Nakuru).

