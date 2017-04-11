Uganda: City Lawyer's Suspected Kidnapper Arrested

Kampala — Flying Squad Unit (FSU) yesterday arrested a suspected kidnapper of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA)'s lawyer Mubarak Kalenge.

Mr Kalenge was allegedly kidnapped last month by armed men at Afro American Restaurant in Bukoto suburb where he had gone for coffee.

Mr Emilian Kayima, Kampala Metropolitan police spokesman, said he would give details regarding the arrest probably in the afternoon.

The suspect was picked from his home in Makindye division, Kampala after the victim Mr Kalenge reportedly described the place where he had allegedly been incarcerated.

Police source said the suspect pinned the colleagues he shares the house with insisting that he (suspect) did not take part in the act. "It was my colleagues who brought him here. They said he was a thief. I don't anything," the suspect yelled.