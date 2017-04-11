Uganda: Cleric Blames Masaka Attacks On KCCA Evictions

Masaka — A Kampala-based Muslim cleric has attributed the ongoing attacks in Masaka sub-region on evictions by Kampala Capital City Authority and private developers in the city.

Sheikh Jamil Nsubuga, the Entebbe Road Mosque Imam said there was a possibility that many vendors who were forcefully removed from city streets and ungazetted markets in Kampala by KCCA could be responsible for the attacks that have left many people dead and scores injured.

While addressing Muslims at Masaka Main Mosque at the weekend, Sheikh Nsubuga said most of the people who could no longer find space to do their businesses in Kampala City were left with no option, but to go back to their villages.

"Most of them were the bread winners for their families. They were chased away from the streets of Kampala from where they could earn a living and when they went back to their villages, they could not get reasonable income," he said, adding that in such a situation, some of them may have lost the patience and resorted to criminal activities.

Many sub-counties in the districts of Masaka, Kalungu, Bukomansimbi ,Lwengo, Sembabule and Rakai have in the last seven months suffered attacks by unknown thugs who raid homes at night, beat up residents and later make off with household property .According to police, six people have since been murdered , one raped while many have been maimed .

While addressing residents of Bukomansimbi at Buyoga playground last month, President Museveni ordered the Southern Regional police commander, Mr Latif Zaake, to beef up security in the sub-region to curb crime and suffering of the residents. This situation has forced many traders in towns in the area to close their shops as early as 7pm to avoid being robbed

Sheikh Nsubuga requested government to ensure that it creates jobs and good working environment for its citizens to avert situations where people engage in criminal activities instead of participating in productive work . He urged Muslims subscribing to different factions to bury their hatchets and organise gatherings where they can discuss strategies to develop the Islamic faith .