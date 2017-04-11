11 April 2017

Congress of the People (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Jacob Zuma Prefers Fake Intelligence Than Trust His Minister of Intelligence

press release By Dennis Bloem

The admission by State Security Minister David Mahlobo yesterday during a press briefing that he is not aware of the "Intelligence Report" used by Jacob Zuma to justify his removal of the former Finance Minister is confirmation of our assertions since 2008 that our country is in trouble.

It is now clear that Jacob Zuma is running a parallel state based at the infamous Gupta compound at Saxonworld. He now runs the finances of our country and many of its other insitutions, including intelligence, from the home of his puppet masters.

David Mahlobo is known to be a Zuma flunky and also close to the Guptas. He didn't know or played dumb that his other beauty salon friends are alleged rhino poeachers as exposed by Al Jazeera recently. Again he doesn't know about the intelligence report his role model, uBaba Jacob Zuma, was using to wreck havoc in the country.

COPE will lodge a request with the Inspector General of Intelligence to investigate the origins of the fake intelligence report used by Jacob Zuma to destabilize our country and sabotage it's economy.

Our nation's security is vulnerable under Jacob Zuma and his flunkies in the Security Cluster. They are either downright incompetent or are bidding for the Zuma/ Guptas corruption enterprise network. It is not surprising that crime and drugs are are let loose on innocent citizens and destroying families and communities.

South Africa

