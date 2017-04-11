South Africa: We Will Not Fold Our Arms Whilst Zuma Is Destroying Our Country

press release

WE WILL NOT FOLD OUR ARMS WHILST ZUMA IS DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY.

The name Congress of the People echoes the 1955 Congress of the People at which the Freedom Charter was adopted by the ANC and other political parties.

When some of us decided to form an alternative political party, who can take over as an alternative Government, COPE was formed on the 16/12/2008. Its members pledged their commitment to the principle of 'equality before the law' as enshrined in South Africa's Constitution and also to defend democracy.

Since 2008 COPE has only seen and observed hardships under the current leadership of Jacob Zuma:

*Our people are getting poorer and loose jobs. *Service delivery has slowed down or came to a halt. *The government is on a wrong direction. *Corruption is increasing and leaders are enrich themselves. *The ruling elite violate the rule of law and the Constitution.

The President of COPE Mr. Lekota has been saying all these and warning South Africans and today, we are proud to say He has been vindicated. Today,the future of our country and it's children is at stake.

To emphasize these, COPE's Local Government Elections message in 2016 was 'SAVE SOUTH AFRICA'.

As FS Cope Women Movement we want to put it categorically clear that we support the call made by COPE and other political parties, Unions, NGO's, FBO and ALL the people of South Africa's call that President Zuma must step down.

Under Zuma's leadership, we've seen him and the ANC trampling over the Constitution

The last straw was when our after-nine President reshuffled the cabinet at midnight recalling the Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his Deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

In our view this was not a genuine and honest reshuffle based on performance and evaluation because if it was, Ministers such as Bathabile Dlamini, Faith Muthambi, Mosebenzi Zwane could have been kicked out because their performance is dismal.

This is a shame to a young democracy like ours and a joke that a country can have four(4) Finance Ministers within 2 years.

Despite all this, we've heard how ANCWL members are prepared to protect their corrupt President and the Guptas with ALL they have even with their buttocks if it comes to a push.

In Conclusion, we would like to remind Women of South Africa about the 1956 Women's march where about 20 000 ( not ANC Women but Women of South Africa ) took to the streets fighting for their rights and the came out victorious.

We must not allow them to turn in their graves because we have disappointed them irrespective of our political affiliation,colour, culture etc.

We must all stand up and join hands with other South Africans who are shouting ' Enough is Enough', Not in our Name and Our Beloved Country' also not forgetting that we will be doing that in defense of the future of the fruit of our wombs (children) which are 'BLESSINGS' from the LORD.

Issued by:

FUNIWE JULIA PHETLHO

Acting Free State COPE Women Movement Secretary.