South Africa: COPE Applauds the Rainbow Nation March to Save South Africa

press release

Congress of the People wants to applaud all the people of South Africa for coming out in their thousands to demand that Zuma must step down. We are highly motivated and encouraged by what we have witnessed yesterday.

We are encouraged by the determination and steadfastness of the thousands, black and white, who took to the streets, ignoring the intimidation and threats that came from the ANCYL and other ANC aligned thugs, to deal with those who dare to march against Zuma.

COPE wants to remind the ANC that during our freedom struggle, especially during the 1980s at the height of the threat posed by United Democratic Front against apartheid and later in the 1990's after the unbanning of the ANC and other political parties, the apartheid government also unleashed vigilante groups to attack, intimidate and disrupt the people's March to a democratic country.

The ANC is deploying the very same dirty tactics similar to that of the apartheid government. Paranoid Jacob Zuma and his securocrats have assembled a private army called MKVA to intimidate and instill fear into anyone who wants to voice opposition against his misrule. Then there is the Zuma/Guptas sponsored vigilante group called the Black First, Land First (BLF) who is going all over to cause chaos in the presence of the police and no action is taken against them. This is a similar pattern of what happened during dying days of the apartheid government.

The ANC must know that yesterday was just the beginning of bigger things to come. The moral campaign to remove Zuma will be intensified over the next few days and weeks. On Wednesday next week political parties, including COPE, will march to the Union Buildings to demand Zuma's removal from the Office of State President. On 18 April 2017thousands of people will gather outside Parliament when MP's debate a vote of No Confidence in Zuma, the people will not get tired until Zuma is no more in that office.

Congress of the People wants to assure the ANC that their vigilante groups will not stop the march to freedom; they can kill few of us but not all of us. Victory is certain Zuma, will go.

Dennis Bloem

COPE Spokesperson

082 4515 718