10 April 2017

Al Jazeera (Doha)

Uganda: Academic Stella Nyanzi Charged With 'Cyber Harassment'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ugandan academic and government critic Stella Nyanzi has been charged with a "cyber harassment" offence after she repeatedly posted criticism of President Yoweri Museveni and his wife on Facebook, according to court documents.

Nyanzi, a research fellow at Uganda's Makerere University, appeared in a court in the capital, Kampala, on Monday after being detained at a hotel on Friday shortly after hosting a fundraising drive to raise money for sanitary pads for schoolgirls.

"Dr Stella Nyanzi has been charged with cyber-harassment and offensive communication (and) using her Facebook posts to disturb President Museveni's privacy, which she denies," her lawyer Nicholas Opiyo told the AFP news agency.

"Dr. Nyanzi is within her constitutional rights and we are for an all-out legal battle with the state to defend her rights."

She remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

Nyanzi's arrest and prosecution was an "indicator that those who express critical views of the Ugandan government, especially the first family, can face its wrath", said Maria Burnett, associate director for Africa at Human Rights Watch

"The manner of Nyanzi's arrest on Friday was more about intimidation than law enforcement," she added.

Nyanzi is popular on Facebook for her relentless criticisms of Museveni, who has ruled since 1986.

Some Ugandan politicians have been recently saying they would back a proposal to remove the age limit from the country's constitution, the last obstacle to a possible life presidency for Museveni.

Museveni secured his latest term in office last year in a poll that independent monitors said lacked credibility and transparency.

Critics say he has placed relatives and loyalists in key government and military positions and wants his son, a major general in the army, to succeed him. They also increasingly warn that he plans to rule for life.

Anti-government protests are rarely permitted in Uganda and are often dispersed by police beatings, teargas and the detention of activists.

Uganda

Two Years Later - Kagezi Murder File 'Still Empty'

There's still no headway in the investigations into the murder state prosecutor Joan Kagezi, two years after she was… Read more »

This story from Al Jazeera was supplied to AllAfrica under an agreement with the African Media Agency.

Copyright © 2017 Al Jazeera. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.