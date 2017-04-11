11 April 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Parties Agree to Elect Standing Mediator

By Leulseged Worku

National political parties agreed yesterday to elect standing mediators from themselves instead of involving third party to pursue the ongoing negotiation.

Issues concerning venue of discussion, power and responsibilities of mediators, discussion procedures, code of conduct, observers and the media were also some of the agenda discussed and agreed by national political parties.

Accordingly, the venue would be at the FDRE parliament while three mediators to be elected would not have votes. Moreover, the issue of observers is to be decided in due course.

During the discussion, competing and ruling parties reflected views that the dialogue among the national parties have a significant role for democr atization.

The parties also discussed various issues helpful in creating conducive situation for the negotiation.

