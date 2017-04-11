Ethiopia, Qatar Vow to Take Multifaceted Relations to New Heights

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani expressed commitment to enhance the two countries all-rounded relations and cooperation.

During their discussion at the National Palace, the two leaders have exchanged views on enhancing the two countries economic relations.

The premier called on Qatari investors to engage in the agriculture, mining and hospitality sectors and the country to open its market for Ethiopia's agricultural exports.

" Ethiopia's strategic role in Africa and the value Qatar attached to the country is the reason to my first visit in African soil, " the Emir noted.

The Emir has reaffirmed his government's commitment to support and encourage Qatari investors to invest in Ethiopia.

Qatari Development Fund has also expressed its desire to fund Ethiopia's infrastructural projects with special focus on railway, road and renewable energy resource development.

The Emir stated that his country is desirous of supporting Ethiopians affected in the drought pledging to send a team to assess the situation.

Qatar has also expressed the desire to open a specialized cardiac centre and conviction to Ethiopia's education sector.

The two parties have also agreed to ink the Investment Protection and Promotion Agreement and make effective the Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement.

The two leaders have reached consensus to scale up the current joint expert technical committee to ministerial level.

Sheikh Tamim commended the role Ethiopia has played to bring lasting peace and stability in the Horn of Africa and expressed his country's commitment to support Ethiopia's efforts.

The Emir invited Prime Minister Hailemariam to pay an official visit to Qatar.

Meanwhile, Sheik Tamim conferred with President Dr. Mulatu Teshome on ways of furthering the two countries relations.

They have exchanged views to translate the various agreements the two countries have been reached in to effect.

President Dr. Mulatu urged the Emir to play his own role to encourage Qatari investors to enjoy Ethiopia's wider investment opportunities.

Sheik Tamim on his part expressed his country's desire to forge strong economic ties with Ethiopia and engage in fostering peace and stability in the East African and Gulf regions.

The Emir is here for a two-day state visit as first leg to Ethiopia and of course to Africa since he assumed power in 2013.

Ethio-Qatar relation has shown progress since the resumption of diplomatic ties in 2012 which was manifested by high-level visits by officials of the respective countries, signing of various agreements as well as a tour of cultural troupe and resumption of direct flights.

It was recalled Sheikh Tamim's father Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani visited Ethiopia in 2013.