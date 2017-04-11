11 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: NUC Accredits 12 Courses At Uniabuja

By Chidimma C. Okeke

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has accredited 12 courses at the University of Abuja.

A statement by the university Deputy Registrar (Information), Waziri Garba noted that the courses run across the Faculties of Arts, Management Sciences and Education.

He said a statement by the Director Quality Assurance of the NUC, Dr N. B. Saliu, listed the courses as Accounting, Business Administration, Arabic Studies, Christian Religious Studies, English Language, and History and Diplomatic Studies.

Others are Islamic Studies, Linguistics, Philosophy, Theatre Arts, History Education and Social Studies Education.

The statement, however, said the full accreditation status was valid for five years.

