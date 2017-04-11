Nigeria: Osinbajo, Dangote, Others Nominated for O'tudor Brands 2017

With a total number of 4,872 nominations received within a period of eight weeks, the Brand Council of Charles O'Tudor Brands To Watch Awards 2017 edition has released the list of nominees in the 22 categories of the award, a brand-led movement, which recognises that in the 21st century, brands are assets and vectors of image, reputation and competitiveness among nations.

The Charles O'Tudor Brand To Watch Awards has been welcomed by stakeholders, as they help re-awaken brand awareness and stimulate growth. The 22 categories include Best Brands in Banking, Telecommunication, Broadcasting, Oil & Gas, Insurance, Pensions, State Governments, Movie Industry, Construction, Drinks & Beverages, Fashion, Manufacturing, Information Technology, among others. Nominated in the banking sector are UBA, FCMB, Stanbic IBTC Bank, GTB and Fidelity Bank. The top five brands nominated in the manufacturing category are Dangote, Golden Penny, Honeywell, Dufil and PZ Cussons Nigeria while the likes of Samsung, Etisalat, Glo, Airtel and MTN will slug it out in telecommunications category.

Among other categories that will be keenly contested are the Insurance and Pension categories. Nominated in the Insurance category are African Alliance, AXA Mansard, Leadway Assurance, Nem Insurance and Mutual Benefits while the likes of ARM Pensions, Fidelity Pension Managers, OAK Pensions, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers and AXA Mansard are the top nominees in the Pension category. The Individual category consists of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Tony Elumelu, Richard Mofe Damijo, Akinwunmi Ambode and Tara Durotoye.

The Oil & Gas, Construction, Schools, Broadcasting and Movie categories are all confirmation of brands that have fared very well in the last few years. The entertainment industry also has the likes of Wizkid, 2Face Idibia, Olamide, Davido and Flavour competing for the best music brand.

As part of the maiden edition of the Charles O'Tudor Brands To Watch 2017 project, the organisers would be announcing three lucky indigenous brands that would benefit from the 'Brand Make Over Give Back' at the grand awards night.