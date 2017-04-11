South Africa: Dagga Charges Against Henri Van Breda Withdrawn

The dagga possession charges against triple-murder accused Henri van Breda, and his girlfriend, have been withdrawn.

The girlfriend, Danielle Janse van Rensburg had been compelled to attend sessions with a psychologist following recommendations by the SA National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders. Van Breda's advocate Pieter Botha said on Tuesday that the matter against his client was withdrawn based on the merits of the case."The Director of Public Prosecutions studied the docket and the evidence against Mr Van Breda and decided the State can't prove its case against him, as he has been saying all along," Botha said outside the Cape Town Magistrate's Court.

Van Breda drew stares and whispers as people recognised the axe-murder accused when he appeared in court for the dagga possession case on Tuesday.

Van Breda, 22, and his girlfriend were arrested in Table View in September last year. Van Breda was held overnight and granted bail of R1 000. Janse van Rensburg was released the night of her arrest on R200 bail.

She reportedly told the court at her first appearance that the dagga belonged to her. On Tuesday, the two arrived separately, but sat side by side in the public gallery, waiting for their case to be called.

He was granted R100 000 bail after he was charged with axing to death his parents Martin, 54, and Teresa, 55, and brother Rudi, 22, in their home on the De Zalze golf estate, Stellenbosch, in the early hours of Tuesday, January 27, 2015.

Allegations were previously reported that Van Breda was suspected to have a tik (methamphetamine) addiction, a drug often associated with sporadic violent behaviour. He had reportedly spent time in a rehabilitation facility.

Narita du Toit, Henri's aunt, previously told You magazine that rumours that Henri was on drugs, had been in rehab and in a psychiatric clinic, were untrue. Van Breda's murder trial is expected to start in the Western Cape High Court on April 24.

Source: News24