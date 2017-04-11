South Africa: Two Busted for R4.8 Million Bank Scam

press release

Gauteng — Two men have appeared briefly at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday, 10 April 2017 for a R4.8 million bank scam.

Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime had on Friday arrested Ashly Chetty (27) and Asheer Jaggerssar (31) for bank scam fraud where they allegedly defrauded and withdrew R99 from unsuspecting bank clients' accounts between 2014 and 2016 using a company Riskfin and Carebox which is not registered with Companies Intellectual Properties Commission (CIPC).

Chetty and Jaggerssar, who are facing charges of fraud, theft, and contravention of financial intelligence service act, were granted bail of R1000 each. The case was postponed to 20 June 2017 for further investigation.