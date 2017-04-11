Nigeria: Big Brother Naija Winner, Efe Speaks!

Winner of Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Efe, yesterday, expressed gratitude to Nigerians and Africans at large for "lightening up his life."

Efe spoke for the first time after he won the grand prize of N25 million and an SUV auto-mobile at the close of the reality TV show, Sunday night, in South Africa.

The Warri-born rising rapper thanked Nigerians, as evicted housemates celebrated the eviction of Tboss from the house. She was the third housemates to be evicted at the grand finale. When Tboss' eviction was announced by the show host, Ebuka, Nigerians went crazy at the Ikeja Viewing Centre, as well as the social media space. Many were happy that TBoss was finally out of the game, including the evicted housemates. Particularly, Kemen who was disqualified from the show after he broke the house rule by fondling Tboss who was fast asleep beside him. He was seen jubilating and hailing Biggie alongside TTT.

Evicted housemates

Efe beat 11 other contenders to clinch the coveted prize, having surmounted all the hurdles and polled a whopping 57.61 er cent of the overall votes. Bisola, who became the first runner up polled 18.54 per cent of the vote, while Tboss scored 13.60 per cent to emerge the second runner up; Debie-Rise 8.78 per cent, third runner up while Marvis scored 1.47 per cent.

Efe was given a brand new Kia Sorento SUV and N25 million cash prize. Elated Efe, who almost pulled his shirt on stage out of excitement when he was declared winner of the show, took to his Instagram page to express his gratitude to Nigerians and Africans at large for their support.

"Thank you to everyone who supported him in anyway. God will bless you abundantly. You've taken a common Warri boy and you made him a star. So thank you Africa, thank you Nigeria. For lighting up a life," he wrote on his Instagram page yesterday.

The show, which lasted for 11 weeks, was aimed at identifying, nurturing, and promoting young talent to a wide range of viewers which cut across the African continent. After a 10 year hiatus, the show was repackaged to give more Nigerian youths the opportunity to showcase their talent to the world. This year's edition was hosted by former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Speaking on the grand finale, Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said, "We are particularly excited about the fresh talent the Big Brother Naija platform has birthed. The buzz generated by the show has demonstrated its success as a platform that seeks to create stars and promote the spirit of entrepreneurship of the Nigerian youth. We commend all the housemates for their excellent showing, endurance and determination."

Citing the fame and fortune that the BBNaija platform provides, Ugbe further urged all the housemates to take a cue from the positive examples of past housemates such as Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Gideon Okeke, Katung Aduwak among others, in carving a niche for themselves in Nigeria's evolving entertainment industry.

There were other wins for the night. TBoss won the least time in all Payporte games, while Bisola carted away the prize for having the best One campaign presentation for the education of the girl-child. TBoss was presented with a N500, 000 cheque and Bisola will join the One Campaign team in New York City for the girl-child education at the United Nations. High point of the grand finale was musical performances by Tiwa Savage, Emmy Gee featuring AB Crazy and Tuface Idibia. Also, the evicted housemates who watched the show live at a viewing centre, in Ikeja, spiced up the night with their performances.