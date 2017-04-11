FORMER Zimbabwe international Alois Bunjira has challenged the Premiership players to breach the 15-goal mark in the race for the Golden Boot this season.

The 1996 Golden Boot winner criticised the opening week of the Premiership campaign after 10 goals were scored in nine games, with five of them coming from one team.

But the league was pregnant with goals at the weekend after the clubs doubled the harvest with 23 being realised from nine games.

Bunjira, who has been critical of the falling standards in front of goal, yesterday pledged to present any player that scores over 15 goals with a brand new kit at the end of the season.

"We want to see more of the goals than the barren spells. It's all interesting and hopefully they will continue on this path. This is what football is all about, this is what fans want. The fans want to see goals because that is what makes the game interesting.

"The strikers should give us more and I would like to give a challenge to our players. I want to promise that I will give away a brand new kit to any player that scores more than 15 goals at the end of this season.

"I am sure this year this should be a bit easier because they will play four games more than the other season. I guarantee this, no matter how many breach that 15-goal mark, I will give a brand new kit to each and every one of them," said Bunjira.

Ngezi Platinum Stars were the biggest winners after pumping in three goals without reply past Hwange away at the Colliery.

The platinum miners got their goals through veteran Washington Pakamisa, Donald Teguru and Tatenda Mchisa to maintain a perfect start which took them to the top of the table.

FC Platinum were also potent winning 3-2 in a five-goal thriller against basement side Bantu Rovers.

A double from Rodwell Chinyengetere and another goal from Charles Sibanda won the Zvishavane side the match.

Bantu Rovers, who conceded five in their opening match, managed to minimise the damage as they hit back twice through their captain Bukhosi Sibanda and Newman Sianchali.

Harare giants Dynamos, who had opened the season without a goal, were also involved in a scoring match after racing to a 2-0 lead against Triangle at Gibbo.

The former champions however, should be extremely worried after giving away the advantage and settling for a 2-2 draw. Newboys Quality Kangadze and Emmanuel Mandiranga were on target but veteran Nhamo Lameck and goalkeeper Ronald Mudimu who converted from the spot ensured a share of the spoils.

Bulawayo City upstaged Chicken Inn 2-1 on Saturday while defending champions CAPS United also scored for the first time in the 2-1 win over Harare City at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Tafadzwa Rusike and Ronald Pfumbidzai delivered for the champions with Jerry Chipangura reducing the arrears.

Bunjira said it was worrying that the young forwards are not stepping up to the plate.

"I think the problem is there are no specialist coaches on the bench. In developed leagues they have specialist coaches for each department.

"We need something along those lines. If we can have specialist goalkeepers' coaches then we should also have specialists for strikers.

"The players should also take it upon themselves to do the extras. Most of these guys do not put individual effort. They just wait for the official training session and when it's finished they go home and wait for the next. But in football you can only be as good as you train," said Bunjira.