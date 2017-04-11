Rwanda: Genocide Memorial Garden Remains a Dream

A rock in the shape of the Rwandan map stands on the peak of Nyanza hill.

The words engraved on it -- Garden of Memory -- have been weathered by a decade of rain and sun.

The rock is neglected, but genocide survivors say the project will one day become a reality.

"We are confident that one day we will have a garden of memory in this place to honour our massacred parents, brothers and sisters," said Naphta Ahishakiye, the executive secretary of Ibuka, the umbrella association for genocide survivor organisations in Rwanda.

Currently, the project exists only in Ahishakiye's mind.

As I walked through the graves at the Nyanza memorial site where 11,000 people were buried, Ahishakiye described a garden of grass and flowers, with paved paths; there will be rooms with electronic documentation on the Genocide against the Tutsi.Some 4,000 Tutsis were hacked to death with machetes at this site, in 1994, after they were forced to march from Kicukiro Technical School where they had been abandoned by a UN contingent.

"We thought of having something special and different from what is found elsewhere -- a garden with more than a million stones, each bearing the name of a genocide victim -- unlike other memorial sites around the country where we mostly find human remains and names on a wall," Ahishakiye explained.

The stones would be grouped according to districts, to give a true picture of how the genocide affected different parts of the country.

"We settled on stones as something permanent to mark something so transient like life. Something concrete and steady when all else is in turmoil, to comfort the survivors that though their loved ones have departed the stone stays," Ahishakiye said.

The garden would also serve as a meditation place for reflection.

The project was inaugurated in 2001, in the presence of First Lady Jeanette Kagame. But now, 16 years later, there are only suggestions of what the place should look like, nothing more.

Long eucalyptus trees now occupy the three hectares of fenced land, surrounded by gutters constructed to prevent erosion from the rain.

Surrounding the plot are modern residential buildings in the fast-growing Kicukiro suburb. "We had challenges with securing the necessary funds to implement the project, but we are still talking to partners," Ahishakiye said.

The initial projected cost of the garden was $300,000, but with inflation Ibuka has raised the projection to $400,000.

The project was delayed by the prioritisation of searching and burying the remains of genocide victims.

With no potential partners in the offing, Ibuka contemplated raising funds from within the county, but the organisation says it was hard enough to convince people to participate in commemoration activities, let alone asking them to contribute money.

However, "it is now evident that the whole community has owned this and we are confident that if one was to raise funds for this because it is likely to be successful," Ahishakiye said.