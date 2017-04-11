Africa: Esisc - for the EU the Isis Bell Tolls

press release

Brussels — European Strategic Intelligence and Security Center, which specializes in collecting and analyzing sources of intelligence in the areas of security, geopolitics and economy, in its new article ominously titled "For the EU the ISIS bell tolls" poses the question of the EU members' readiness to confront the problem of the ever growing terrorism threat. Having received several big hits recently, including the loss of its traditional strongholds Mosul and Raqqa, ISIS retaliates by threatening to send back to Europe all its foreign fighters to spread terror in the EU proper.

To read the full article, published April 10, click here: http://www.esisc.org/publications/opinions/11813

Meanwhile, European leaders are in a state of panicked anticipation of the potential drastic changes that upcoming elections in key states could bring to the EU. As a result, in the authors' opinion, the security aspect suffers the most due to leaders being unable and unwilling to raise "difficult" questions during the election season.

"However, as the ISIS bell tolls for the European Union as it seldom did before, the EU member states should focus on joint coordination and devote their full efforts towards home-bred and external terrorism in order to guarantee the security and safety of their own citizens" - state Genovefa Etienne and Claude Moniquet of the ESISC.