11 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Club Security War - Turf Boundaries Emerge Through Leaked Audio Clip

Tagged:

Related Topics

Certain individuals have been banned from entering clubs in the city centre as a fight for control over the lucrative nightclub security industry intensifies.

Several sources have told News24 that a group of businessmen who previously headed security at the majority of establishments, particularly in the Western Cape, are no longer allowed in these venues.

This is because security at the venues has been taken over by a new rival group.

Controversial businessmen, including Mark Lifman and Andre Naude, previously ran a nightclub security operation, Specialised Protection Services, which covered the majority of nightclub venues in the Western Cape.

But it was shut down as it was not registered, as required by law.

A little more than a week ago businessman Nafiz Modack's name cropped up as taking over the scene. He was previously linked to an alleged scam involving luxury cars.

He has admitted to News24 that to bolster club security operations, he has brought in a group of men from Eastern Europe.

Banned

In an audio clip leaked to News24 by a source with intimate knowledge of what is happening in the underworld, two men discuss the club matter and refer to a person by the name of Andre.

One man says he does not understand why "the fight" is happening.

The second asks: "Why are you with Andre them in town, when Andre is banned from town?"

He then says he heard drugs are being pushed into clubs in town.

The first man says he is not "chasing after" anyone.

The second man says: "Andre don't have any clubs anymore [sic]. The message was given to Andre."

It was not clear who exactly the Andre being referred to was.

Standoffs

The takeover was carried out in the early hours of March 31. It started with the new grouping effectively hijacking security operations at a popular city strip club.

In the early hours of Sunday members of the older faction, previously in control of club security, blocked the street outside the strip club. Police had to get them to move away.

Early on Monday, members of the rival group gathered outside a fast food outlet in Goodwood, apparently preparing to head to the city centre. Police also intervened. No arrests were made.

More retaliation anticipated

Several sources with knowledge of the underworld reshuffle have told News24 the situation between the old and new grouping is volatile.

The new grouping, in an apparent attempt to curry favour with people including religious leaders, has started feeding homeless people in the city centre on certain evenings.

What appear to be photographs of this feeding scheme have been sent to News24.

A source said the new grouping was intent on completely doing away with the old grouping. This week it could possibly hold talks with a major and controversial anti-gangsterism organisation to try and partner with it.

Prominent members of the new grouping are, according to sources, driving bullet proof vehicles and patrol the city centre at night.

"It's all going to get worse," a source said.

News24

South Africa

