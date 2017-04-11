Ethiopia: Cushioning the Drought's Impact

editorial

Located in the Horn of Africa, Ethiopia has various ecological zones. The climatic situation has its own impact on the weather variability. Its proximity to the equator, the Indian Ocean and Red Sea also exposes the country and its environs to extreme weather conditions.

Climate variability is caused both by nature and human activities. The former occurs in a gradual manner with its own duration. In this regard, heat, pressure, wind etc. are the major actors. The expansion of industrialization and carbon-based energy utilization can be categorized as human activities, which pose global warming and climate change.

Thirty years ago, climate variability was a phenomena which occurs with a decade-long interval but nowadays it has been a common phenomena to face drought every two years. This indicates how the world has become hotter and hotter from time to time by human activities. And on the other end of the scale, flood, tornado and hurricane are rising. According to history, Ethiopia has experienced various extreme weather events since the medieval periods. At that time, due to lack of coping mechanisms, humans as well as animals used to lose their lives.

In the modern era of the emperor and the Derg regime, the country suffered a lot and hundreds of thousand ceased to be. The drought that occurred in 1973 GC was changed to famine with a very insignificance effort to rescue human and animal lives. This was one of the factors attributed to the downfall of the imperial regime. In 1985, during the Derg era, though institutionally the Aid Coordinating and Rehabilitation Commission was established in the northern part of the country, one million breathed their last helplessly due to drought. Thanks to the Western donor countries, the saddening situation could be contained.

Even though addressing the occurrence of drought was neglected previously, in the post-Derg era, due to the government's commitment and strong risk management effort, with the collaboration of donors and UN organizations, drought has never been changed in to famine.

Economic growth and climate-resilient mechanism have been implemented. They have helped to minimize the risk. Currently, in the Horn of Africa, due to drought more than 25 million people are at the verge of lapsing into famine. Countries such as South Sudan and Somalia are severely hit by drought and the death rate due to famine is increasing in these countries.

Currently, the international community is preoccupied by the civil war that has been going on for years in Syria, Iraq, Libya and Yemen. Because of this unfolding, they pay less attention to the drought-thorn East African countries. The overwhelming migration towards Europe to escape poverty and war has also been a headache to the hosting countries and this further detract their attention.

The regional organization IGAD, established for the mitigation of drought effect, has tried its level best but the situations is beyond its capacity and unless the involvement of donors is strengthened, the situation might prove uncontrollable. It is understood that most of the IGAD member states are located in arid areas which suffer from scarcity of water. Their way of life is dominated by pastoral activities and when extreme weather conditions occurs humans and animals face risk. The loss of livestock compels the pastoral community to face precarious situation because they earn their living from cattle rearing.

The scarcity of water turns grazing land into barren ones and the non availability of food-stock and water leave animals to be physically weak and lose their life. Recently, the government has announced that due to the hungover effect of El Nino and the absence of spring shower, drought has hit the eastern and south-eastern part of the country where particularly the pastoral community dwells and nearly 230 representatives from the Government, UN, NGOs and donors have visited affected communities and the assessment concluded that some 5.6 million people were in need of aid in 2017GC. Among others, the provision of food and drinking water is prioritized. Other areas which need attention are nutrition, health, education, agriculture, and shelter.

As an initial response, the government has allotted USD 47.4 million and the total cost of mitigating the problems is USD 922 million. According to the Disaster Prevention and Preparedness Commission, as compared to the 2016, the number of drought affected people is down sized by half and the preparedness rendered by the commission to avert the situation is impressive. As a result no human life is lost. This tells on the government-people chemistry of Ethiopia that honours diversity and the vibrancy of the developmental thrust the country busied itself with the past 25 years.

However, for long lasting solution of drought related problems, implementing and strengthening building Climate Resilient Green Economy is essential.