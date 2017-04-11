Nigeria: Wike Survived Five Assassination Attempts in 11 Months - Commissioner

The Rivers government yesterday claimed that Governor Nyesom Wike had survived five assassination attempts in last 11 months. The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr. Austin Tam-George, who made the allegation in a statement in Port Harcourt, said it was callous for the police high command to claim that the governor's life was not at risk.

According to Tam-George, the attempts came when the governor's Chief Security Officer (CSO) was abruptly withdrawn by the force, claiming that the six police officers dismissed January this year played a key role in foiling the sinister moves.

This unsavoury revelation has further reinforced the no love lost relationship between the force and the executive arm, which predated the last state and federal legislative reruns which held early this year in parts of the state.

His words: "It is no secret that the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration declared war on the government and people of Rivers State, soon after the party lost the governorship litigation at the Supreme Court in 2016."

The commissioner alleged that the first attempt on Wike's life occurred immediately after the apex court validated his victory at the April 2015 gubernatorial election. Tam-George further claimed that after a series of futile attempts, two of the dismissed six cops were offered N150 million to execute the malicious job but declined.

Governor Wike had in January this year alleged that the six orderlies were sacked for refusing to play ball. He had told the Aluu Council of Chiefs at the Government House, Port Harcourt that there was a detailed plan by the security agencies to assassinate him but for his security details that resisted the evil plot.

"The policemen were dismissed because they did not allow the security agencies to assassinate me as was planned. They planned to eliminate me, but those attached to me resisted the plot and refused to allow them kill me. That is why they are angry and desperate," the governor submitted.

But the police have denied the allegation, saying there was no time the Inspector-General of Police ordered the state Commissioner of Police or any officer anywhere in the country to kill or cage the governor.

The IGP, in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPPRO), Moshood Jimoh, described the claim as malicious and capable of causing disaffection between the force and the residents.

He noted that 221 police personnel, including an aide-de camp (ADC), a CSO, unit commander, Special Protection Unit (SPO), commander, counter terrorism unit and an escort commander currently provide security for the governor.

He listed others to include a camp commander, an administrative officer to administer the personnel, 54 inspectors, 136 sergeants and 24 corporals, a number, he contended, was more than the strength of some police area commands across the federation.

"The first Commissioner of Police was redeployed to a higher duty post when he was promoted to the rank of a Deputy Inspector General of Police while the second died during a brief illness at an Indian hospital. The third is the current Commissioner of Police in Rivers State," he clarified.