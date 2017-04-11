11 April 2017

Tanzania: Parties Registrar On the Spot Over Deepening CUF Crisis

The fighting CUF leaders.
By Alawi Masare

Dodoma — The Office of the Political Parties Registrar yesterday found itself deep in the soup as opposition MPs gave it a tongue-lashing for meddling and taking sides in the bitter Civic United Front (CUF) crisis.

Lawmakers criticised the Registrar for favouring one of the conflicting sides in the embattled opposition, instead of playing its role as a guardian.

Last week, the Parliamentary Constitution and Legal Affairs Committee asked the Office of the Registrar to tread careful in handling the CUF crisis, and not overstep its regulatory bounds.

They warned that taking sides in the internal stalemate could fuel divisions in the Union.

And in Parliament yesterday, the spotlight turned on the Registrar once more. Mr Abdallah Mtolea (Temeke-CUF) questioned the source of the Registrar's powers.

"I don't want to go into details, but where is the Registrar getting all these powers to meddle in internal party issues, and take sides instead of standing as a custodian?" he said.

Ms Cecilia Paresso (Special Seats-Chadema) said the Registrar was fueling the crisis and probably taking advantage of the crisis.

But others blamed it on the Prime Minister's Office.

"The PM office has been quiet on the CUF matter, leaving the Registrar of Political Parties to do whatever he wants. At this point, we need an explanation," said Ms Riziki Shahari (Special Seats-CUF).

Ms Mary Chatanda (Korogwe Urban-CCM) said the party has noone but itself to blame for washing its dirty linen in public.

"It's like husband and wife fighting; instead of solving your issues in your house you bring them outside to the public," she said.

CUF was thrown into chaos after the controversial resurfacing of Prof Ibrahim Lipumba, who decided to withdraw his resignation letter last year to assume the CUF chairmanship again.

