Tanzania: Parliament Gets Major Cash Boost

Dodoma — An opposition legislator has urged the Treasury to increase budgetary allocation to the National Assembly saying the decision to cut costs may negatively affect parliamentary operations.

MP Lucy Magereli (Special Seats - Chadema) yesterday noted that legislators and ministers were finding it difficult to accomplish their work professionally under the current austeriy regime spearheaded by the fifth-phase government.

"There have been major changes in operations of the Parliament because of a poor budget," she said, "MPs and ministers no longer have ample time to debate on matters of national interest because the Parliament now seats for 10 to 12 days."

She also expressed concerns over the changed meeting schedule of parliamentary committees, which usually convene for three weeks before the commencement of budget sessions, but have been forced to meet for only two weeks due to a lean budget.

In her main question to Finance and Planning minister Philip Mpango, Ms Magereli wanted to know when the government would increase budgetary allocation to the Parliament to ensure lawmakers execute their duties smoothly.

The minister said the government has already increased its budget allocation to the National Assembly to the tune of Sh121 billion for the 2017/18 fiscal year, up from the previous Sh99 billion. "The government understand the importance of allocating enough budget to enable the National Assembly execute its roles timely and more professionally, and thus, we will work hard to set aside enough money," he said.

The minister revealed that by February 2017, government had already injected Sh62.6 billion out of the Sh99 billion to the Parliament fund, adding that the remaining Sh8.3 billion would be paid by 30 June, this year.