11 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Nkamia Faults Mwakyembe Move to Attend Abducted Artiste's Press Conference

By Alawi Masare

Dodoma — Chemba MP, Juma Nkamia (CCM), said he is surprised by the decision taken by Minister for Information, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, to attend a press conference where artist Roma Mkatoliki spoke of his controversial kidnapping.

Contributing on the budget of the Prime Minister's Office, Mr Nkamia, who once served as deputy minister in the same docket, said the press conference was supposed to be the singer's private affair.

"It doesn't click in my mind. How can you deny if linked with the kidnapping of the artistes?" he asked.

