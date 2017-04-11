Tanzania: School Performance 'Affected By Where Children Live'

Dodoma — A new report by civil society organisation Twaweza shows that the performance of children in school is largely influenced by their location (where they live) in Tanzania--not poverty or other factors.

The findings of the report come after an assessment that involved a total of 197,451 children who were selected from 68,588 households. Data was also collected from 4,750 primary schools, in the year 2015.

The report, dubbed, 'Are Our Children Learning?', revealed that among children aged between nine and 13, many are unable to complete Standard 2 work, and their performance hugely varies with districts.

Presenting the report in Dodoma yesterday, Uwezo programme manager Zaida Mgalla said that in Iringa Urban, the best performing district, 74 per cent of children aged nine to 13 are able to pass basic literacy tests in English and Kiswahili and basic numeracy tests, while the corresponding figure in Sikonge is 15 percent. "These differences show that locational factors exert a far greater influence on learning outcomes than poverty and other variables often thought to be linked to educational achievement," says report.

Overall learning outcomes remain below expectation in all three subjects tested at Standard 2 level for the Uwezo Annual Learning Assessment.

Twaweza managing director Aidan Eyekuze said the report suggests good progress has been made in education. In its 2015 report, Uwezo noted that over the five years of its assessments, there had been very little change in learning outcomes.

Mr Eyekuze appealed to stakeholders to work together to address the challenges.

In a brief statement after receiving the report, Regional Administration and Local Government deputy minister Suleiman Jafo noted that the education sector still faced a lot of challenges, and the government was working hard to create a better learning environment.

The latest report is the sixth Uwezo learning assessment survey in Mainland Tanzania. Similar studies are conducted in Kenya and Uganda.