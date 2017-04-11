Nigeria: FNSB Solicits Support for Visually Impaired Athletes

A board member of the Executive Council of the Federal Nigeria Society for the Blind (FNSB), Major Kehinde Danmole (rtd) has called on the public to support visually impaired athletes, saying assisting them would give them the hope that there is ability in disability.

Speaking at the 22nd yearly Vocational Training Centre inter-house sports competition for the visually impaired held at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Field, the retired Army officer, who is also the sports chairman of the committee for the trainees, said the visually impaired should be given total support in order to fulfill their God-given talents rather than be left them to their fate.

"We are here to showcase our students, who are going to compete in what the able-bodied compete for. This competition is to promote fairness, to develop the students physically, mentally and morally and also to let them know that there is ability in disability.

"The Federal Government's support to the visually impaired is almost nil. This set of beings must be accepted as part of this country and be allowed to fulfill what God has endowed in them. The blinds are the best athletes because they compete without any distraction. Every one of us is disabled in one way or the other. We have some of us wearing glasses, some walking with the walking stick and the rest of them.

"The country must accept human beings as they are and help them develop. The blinds have always been discarded; we throw them away because of their disability. The council members are the ones doing the begging for them because we do not want them to go on the streets and beg. The reason why we have some beggars on the streets is because they are not trained," he said.

At the competition marked with a colourful opening ceremony, Blue House emerged champions with 113 points, while Red House finished second with 103 points. Blue House also won the march past with a total of nine points to seven points scored by Red House in the competition that featured only two houses.