11 April 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Lt. Gen. Jagema Kelo Laid to Rest

By Homa Mulisa

Ethiopian patriot and war hero Lieutenant General Jagama Kelo, who passed away aged of 96, laid to rest at Holy Trinity Cathedral Sunday.

The funeral was attended by Members of Association of Ethiopian Patriots, senior government officials, families and friends of the deceased as well as Degnataries. His body was escorted by Ethiopian National Defense Forces Marching Band.

The famed guerrilla war leader, Jagama Kelo was only 15 when he went to fight the invading Italian forces in the 1936, assuming a symbolic role in organizing and leading his own army and fighting during the five year Italian occupation.

Jagema, who was born in the former Shewa Province Jibatina Mecha District in 1920, had served Ethiopian military force in various ranks and received honorary awards before and after retirement for his contribution in keeping peace in the country and defending nation's sovereignty, according to sources.

After retirement in 1976, Jagema had been engaged in agricultural activities like beekeeping and livestock farming.

Lt. Gen. Jagama Kelo is survived by a son, five daughters, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

