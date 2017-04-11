Malawi: Thoko Katimba Set to Release 5th Album

Blantyre — Blantyre based Gospel musician Thoko Katimba has announced that he will release his fifth album titled Bakha this coming Monday.

Currently the title track that was released earlier has gone vial on social media and is currently enjoying airplay in all local radio stations.

Speaking in an exclusive Interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Thursday, Katimba said the album is scheduled to be launched in either June or July this year.

He said, "The only thing people should expect in this album is maturity and change of my music tone because for the first time, all the songs have been recorded live. The central message is salvation of mankind and Bakha represents those of us who go to church and present ourselves as Born-Again yet what we do outside the church is not in line with what we preach. I normally come up with these stories so that I may capture the attention of the listener, so at the end, we can easily relate to spiritual matters."

According to the Gospel Musician, once released, CDs will be available in all music outlets countrywide.

Katimba is well known as a story teller who incorporates different characters and situations in his compositions.

Some of his popular music includes "Anaphi" and Agondwe"

The album was recorded at Active A Records and was produced by; Amos Mlolowa, Erick Paliani and Collen Ali.

Despite its availability on various social media platforms, the song is currently on sale on www.nyimbozathu.com.