Uganda: Transformer Crashes Moving Car, Driver Talking On Phone Knocks Man Dead

A transformer has crushed a moving car along Dewinton road in Kampala, injuring one person.

Eye witnesses say that the car, a Toyota Voxy UAT, 519S, was crashed when an electric pole on which the transformer was situated broke, and both collapsing onto the car, injuring its occupant.

The driver has been rushed to Mulago hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile in a separate incident, One person has died following a car accident and another injured in Namuwongo, Kampala.

The car, registration number UAY 174M knocked dead a pedestrian after the driver who was talking on phone lost control of it, before landing into a ditch, injuring him.

Onlookers claim the driver was talking on phone when he lost control of the car, knocking dead a pedestrian. In an attempt to regain control of the car, the driver reportedly swerved, only landing into a huge ditch.

Story is being updated.