11 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Runtown Spends N150 Million to Acquire Brand New 2017 Lamborghini Gallardo

Photo: Runtown/Instagram
In 2014 when Nigerian singer Runtown released the smash hot single, 'Gallardo', little did he know that he was going to own a car by that name in future. Then he followed it up with a prophetic viral punchline in Wizzypro's 'Emergency' where he said 'Ogini, I woke up in a Lamborghini'.

Right now, the Eric Many frontline act has just acquired a brand new 2017 Lamborghini Gallardo. The new whip valued at N150 million Naira is a unique and extravagant super-car that goes from 0 to 60 mph in just 3 seconds with a V10 engine, ceramic brakes, adaptive damping system and excellent transmission system.

With his first solo concert in Lagos just a few days away, April 14th at Landmark event center, Lagos, Runtown who just won the 2017 VGMA African Artiste of the year award continues his rehearsals knowing he has the bragging rights as the first Nigeria pop star to own the 2017 Lamborghini Gallardo.

